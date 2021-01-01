From idea electronics, inc.
10pcs nRF24L01+ 24GHz Antenna Wireless Transceiver RF Transceiver Module for Arduino Raspberry Pi Compatible K19
Best Quality Guranteed. nRF24L01 is a single chip radio transceiver for the worldwide 2.4 - 2.5 GHz ISM band. Compatible with Arduino and Raspberry Pi. Applications: wireless peripherals, remote control systems such as RC vehicles and consumer remote electronics, wireless voice transmission such as VoIP, wireless sensor networks, wireless networks, home and commercial automation. ultra small: 15x29mm (including: built-in 2.4GHz antenna),for easy implementation into designs without additional hardware Auto-acknowledge and auto-retransmit function You can find several resources available online easily, such as tutorials, data sheets, and notes