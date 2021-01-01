From haley tech ltd

10PCS/LOT Power Inductor 6x8mm DIP 6*8mm 10uH 10uh Inductance

$4.99
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

10PCS/LOT Power Inductor 6x8mm DIP 6*8mm 10uH 10uh Inductance

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com