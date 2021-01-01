From stci tech ltd

10pcs/lot 3dbi 3G TS9 Plug Right angle RA Connector Rubber Antenna for ZTE MF633 MF645 MF633BP MF30 MF60 MF61 MF62 9.5cm

$19.99
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

10pcs/lot 3dbi 3G TS9 Plug Right angle RA Connector Rubber Antenna.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com