From haley tech ltd

10PCS Laptop monitor power adapter DC plug 5.5 * 2.5 Female to 5.5 * 2.1 Male Big turn a small

$16.99
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

10PCS Laptop monitor power adapter DC plug 5.5 * 2.5 Female to 5.5.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com