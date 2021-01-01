10Pcs I/O Hub 1 to 6 Expansion Board Grove I/O Interface for Blockly Development IoT MEGA328 Module for Arduino

Description: PbHUB, is a expander for singel-bus GROVE PORTB(Black port on M5GO Base). 1-to-6. PortB can be used as GPIO and analog in two data lines connected to GPIO36 and GPIO26 on ESP32. Same as PaHUB, it provides a solution for mutiple device control by PORTB. With PbHUB each of the IO can be configurated to input, output and analog in as you like. Unfortunatly this is unnested. It is build with a MEGA328, with a simple driver firmware inside. Notice: 1: Please pay attention to the channel order while programing 2: Not all M5Units with PortB(Black) is able to extended by PbHUB. PbHUB can only apply to basic single-bus communication like digital read and write, analog read and write, which is implemented by I2C protocol(MEGA328 inside).