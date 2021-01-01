From vito

10pcs GY-511 LSM303DLHC Module e-Compass 3 Axis Accelerometer + 3 Axis Magnetometer Module Sensor

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

10pcs GY-511 LSM303DLHC Module e-Compass 3 Axis Accelerometer + 3 Axis Magnetometer Module Sensor

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com