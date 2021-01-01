From heat seas tech

10pcs for Samsung B550H C3590 C3592 C3595 E1272 Duos 130E Galaxy Star 2 Duos7 pin, micro USB type-B Charge Connector

$5.99
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

10pcs for Samsung B550H C3590 C3592 C3595 E1272 Duos 130E Galaxy.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com