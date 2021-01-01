10pcs Earphone Winder Leather Cable StrapsCable Ties Leather Cord OrganizerUSB Cable ClipsEarphone Winder with Leather Handmade

Fashion and function are one in the same. Keep your cords, cables, earbuds and chargers securely organized and looking good. The metallic snap is easy to pop open and close, but will hold together even on the bumpiest of journeys. Throw it in your bag and go! No more tangled or broken cords due to improper storage. The small, portable size makes these little tacos perfect for keeping together your electronic accessories and supplies while you travel! Made of crazy horse leather. Snaps shut with rustic metal button. Comes in a variety of colors to suit your style Versatile - Use 2 or more cable holders together for holding thick, long cords Package Included: 10Pcs Leather cord organizer