From heat river tech ltd

10pcs D-Sub Connector 30 A High Power 11 Position 10+1 Combo Plug Female/Male Pins Machine 11W1 Gold Panel Mount Wire Solder

$27.59
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

10pcs D-Sub Connector 30 A High Power 11 Position 10+1 Combo Plug.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com