10pcs Balance Extension Cable 2S Battery Balance Charger Silicone Wire Extension Lead 10cm 22AWG for RC Lipo Battery

3 Pin Battery Extension Cable, fit for RC 2S Li-Po Battery Silicone material make the cable more soft, you could use it many times, it still don't be damaged Sometimes the silicone cable of RC lipo battery is very short, which is not convenient to charge the battery. Using this balance extension wire(10cm/3.94inch), make the cable is longer than before, even though the charger is far from the battery, the battery still could connect the charger Widely used to connector lipo battery, especially for RC helicopter drone model quadcopter rechargeable Lipo battery DIY Package Content: 10pcs x Balance Extension Cable