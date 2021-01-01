From vito

10Pcs AC300V 5.08mm Pitch 2P Flat Angle Needle Seat Plug-In PCB Terminal

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

10Pcs AC300V 5.08mm Pitch 2P Flat Angle Needle Seat Plug-In PCB Terminal

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com