10inch LED Ring Light Selfie Ring Light with Tripod Stand 3 Light Modes Dimmable Ringlight with 54inches Tripod and Phone Holder for Live.

Best Quality Guranteed. Kit Includes: (1)10inches USB LED Ring Light; (1)Tripod Stand; (1)Wireless Smartphone Shutter Remote; (1)Carrying Bag for Tripod; (1)Phone Clip; (1)C-type Phone Holder; (1)Cold Shoe Ball Head Adapter Dimmable USB-Powered LED Ring Light: Color temperature 3200k-6000k; 3 light modes (white, warm white, warm yellow) and dimmable brightness (20% increasement) can meet all your needs; Easy control on usb cord to power on/off or switch to the lighting mode you prefer; No battery needed, works with most devices that support USB port, like laptop, PC, power bank, USB charger, AC adapter, etc.(Not Included in the package) Lightweight and Stable Tripod: 4 section adjustable aluminum alloy legs with quick pull flip type locks allows you to adjust the working height from 15.7 inches to 54 inches in seconds and folded into 16.5 inches. 3-way pan head with a convenient handle allows for tilt and swivel motion, making it easy to target the ring li