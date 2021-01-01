From thinkstar
10Gb Ethernet Network Adapter Card- for Broadcom BCM57810S Controller Network Interface Card (NIC) PCI Express X8, Dual SFP+ Port Fiber Server Adapter
Advertisement
ethernet controller(s): broadcom bcm57810s interface: dual sfp+ ports cna, apply to 10g sfp+ module/ dac/ a0c compatible broadcom bcm57810s 10gb ethernet network card pcie v2.0 (5.0gt/s), x8 lane. bracket height: low profile and full height operating system support: microsoft windows server 2008, 2008 r2 and 2012, all editions; red hat enterprise linux(rhel) 5.9/5.8 and 6.4/6.3; sles 10 sp4/sp3 and 11 u3/u2; vmware vsphere 5.x, 4.1u2 and 5.0u1, citrix xenserver 6.1.