From tripp lite

Tripp Lite 10Gb/100Gb Duplex Multimode Lc/Lc Om4 Aqua Fiber Patch Cable 15M - Patch Cable - 50 Ft - Aqua - N820-15M-OM4

$54.47
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

50 ft.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com