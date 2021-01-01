From american provenance
10G+ SR for Arista -10G-SRL 10GBASE-SR + 850nm 300m/100m DOM Transceiver Module
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. 100% Compatible 10G +SR Module for Arista 10G Gigabit Ethernet 10GBASE-SR (Compatible Arista -10G-SR / -10G-SRL) 10Gb + SR10G + fiber optical transceiver module, 300m/100m, multi-mode, 850nm, LC, hot plug-and-play slot. ProtocolsMSA compliant, SFF-8431, SFF-8432 and IEEE 802.3ae 3 WARRANTY30-Days Free-returned, 60-Days Free-replacement, 3-Years Free-maintenance. Customization supports regular custom service for your options. such as different compatibility, different connectors and label details