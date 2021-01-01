From rosannebeck collections
10ct Die -Cut Social Set Vintage Floral Monogram - H
Better than sending a bouquet, drop a note or thank you to a loved one with the Vintage Floral Monogram Social Set from RosanneBECK Collections. The blank cards of this social set are accented with a monogram centered along the top, complete with decorative floral accents. Send some words of encouragement or let someone know you're thinking of them with cards from this floral social set. Pattern: Solid.