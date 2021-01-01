From meyda tiffany
Meyda Tiffany 109917 50" Wide Jadestone Delta 3 Light Island Pendant Timeless Bronze Indoor Lighting Pendants Linear
Meyda Tiffany 109917 50" Wide Jadestone Delta 3 Light Island Pendant Endearing and one-of-a-kind, the 50" Width Jadestone Delta 3 Light Island Pendant by Meyda Tiffany is a fantastic way to add something new and different. The craftsmen at Meyda Tiffany worked hard to come up with this exuberant pendant utilizing 60 watts per bulb and a cone shaped shade.Features:Meyda Tiffany 109917 Indoor Down Light PendantCustom Crafted In Yorkville, New York Please Allow 30 DaysSpecifications:Number of Bulbs: 3Bulb Base: MediumBulb Type: Incandescent or FluorescentWatts Per Bulb: 60Wattage: 180Height: 30"Width: 50"Depth: 8.25"Light Direction: Down Lighting Linear Timeless Bronze