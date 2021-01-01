From corbett lighting
Corbett Lighting 109-719 Dolce 19 Light 36" Wide Chandelier with Crystal Accents Champagne Leaf Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Advertisement
Corbett Lighting 109-719 Dolce 19 Light 36" Wide Chandelier with Crystal Accents FeaturesHand crafted from iron, crystal, and capiz shellIncludes capiz shell and crystal elementsIncludes crystal accents Chain suspended designRequires (19) 40 watt Candelabra (E12) bulbsCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsUL rated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 57-1/2"Width: 36"Depth: 36"Chain Length: 48"Shade Height: 57-1/2"Shade Diameter: 36"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Number of Bulbs: 19Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 40 wattsWattage: 760 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Champagne Leaf