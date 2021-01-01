From corbett lighting
Corbett Lighting 109-412 Dolce 12 Light 25" Wide Chandelier with Crystal Accents Champagne Leaf Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Corbett Lighting 109-412 Dolce 12 Light 25" Wide Chandelier with Crystal Accents FeaturesHand crafted from iron, crystal, and capiz shellIncludes capiz shell and crystal elementsIncludes crystal accents Chain hung designRequires (12) 60 watt Candelabra (E12) bulbsCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsUL rated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 28"Width: 25"Depth: 25"Chain Length: 48"Shade Height: 28"Shade Diameter: 25"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Number of Bulbs: 12Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 720 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Champagne Leaf