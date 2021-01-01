1080p WyzeCam Pan/Tilt/Zoom Wi-Fi Indoor Smart Home Camera, Night Vision, 2-Way Mic, Alexa Ready, 14 Day Cloud, White

Say goodbye to losing sight when something moves outside the view of your camera. With its 110/sec rotation speed, 360 horizontal range and 93 vertical range, Wyze Cam Pan delivers 360 coverage in under 3 seconds, so you can see exactly what you want to see, when you want to see it. Plus, Wyze Cam Pan includes all your favorite Wyze Cam features such as 2-way audio, night vision, motion and sound alerts, 14-day free cloud storage, continuous recording and more. Color: White.