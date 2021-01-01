From fairtex
1080P Web Camera, HD Webcam with Microphone & Privacy Cover, EKACOM USB Computer Camera for Laptop Desktop, Plug and Play, for Live Streaming.
Advertisement
Full HD 1080P Webcam1080p web camera. computer camera with full hd glass lens deliver crisp image and crystal clear video at a fluid 30 frames per sec. equipped with automatic light correction and HDR technology, pro streaming webcam auto adjusts color and brightness for the high dynamic range also ensures a clear face even in low light or backlit conditions. USB Webcam comes with a Privacy CoverThe privacy cover blocks the lens when the webcam is not in use, it comes with a privacy cover that can be turned on/off with just a switch, which blocks out all the potential hacks physically, protecting your privacy most securely! Provides security, privacy, and ease of mind. 77 degree widescreen webcam with micThe built-in noise-canceling microphone reduces ambient noise to enhance the sound quality of your video. Its the best choice of video combined with a built-in microphone to provide the best video conference experience even in a noisy environment. fixed focus laptop desktop webca