1080P Female HDMI to VGA Male Converter Adapter Dongle 35mm Stereo Audio for TVs Speakers Computers Laptops Gaming Consoles Notebooks Bluray DVD.

Best Quality Guranteed. The RatSmart HDMI to VGA adapter is designed to facilitate your life to the fullest and convert the signal from analog to digital in no time at all. Just plug and play. No installation hassle. No weird applications. Enjoy full HD 1080P signal with this HDMI converter plugged to your devices. This HDMI female to VGA male converter has a 3.5mm Audio jack and silver plated connectors for improved signal performances. Gold-plated connectors is compatible with desktop, laptop, Ultrabook, notebook, DVD, media player, cable box, or other devices with HDMI port Supports 720p and 1080p full-size high-definition resolution; Support HDMI V1.4, 3D This HDMI female to VGA male adapter is ready to resist corrosion and provide impeccable rigidity. The last HDMI converter you will ever need.