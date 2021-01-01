1080P 1x8 HDMI Splitter, 1 in 8 Out HDMI Splitter Audio Video Distributor Box Support Full HD 3D & 1080P Compatible for PS 3/4, Xbox, HDTVs.

HDMI Splitter amplifies and distributes the HDMI input signal into eight identical, synchronized outputs. The splitter also has the ability of buffering and amplifying to achieve longer transmission distance of HDMI signal. Compatible with HDTVs, projectors, PC monitors, as well as various HDMI source devices including PC, cable/satellite receiver, Blu-ray DVD player, PS 3/4, Xbox, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV etc, this splitter is suitable for home theater and other dual display applications such as data center control, information distribution, conference room presentation, school and corporate training environment. Features: - Excellent Quality 8 x HDMI Outputs supporting up to v1.3b and 1440p 1 x HDMI Input supporting up to v1.3b and 1440p Supported Audio: LPCM, Dolby-AC3, DTS7.1, DSD/Dolby TrueHD/DTS-HD master audio Essentially all available audio options are supported Video Format: Deep Color 480i/ 576i/ 480p/ 576p/ 720p/ 1080i/ 1080P/ 1440i/ 1440p EIDI Duration: 6 seconds