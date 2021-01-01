When you need a few extra hours of uninterrupted shut-eye on a Sunday morning all you have to do is close the curtains With its room darkening design this clean-lined curtain is a perfect lining for any window These Blackout Curtains features panels made of innovative triple-weave fabric which not only effectively blocks out light but also functions as an energy-saving barrier insulating against heat and cold to help keep rooms cooler in the summer and warmer in the winter Duck River Textile 108-in White Polyester Room Darkening Standard Lined Rod Pocket Curtain Panel Pair | MADDIE 16539D=12