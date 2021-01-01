108 Keys Big Carbon Keycap Set, OEM Profile 5-Sided Dye-Sublimation PBT Keycaps for 61/87/104/108 Keys Mechanical Keyboard (Black Orange (Side.

[Thicken PBT Material]: The PTB keycap has stable molecular structure, corrosion resistance, and high heat resistance. It is not easy to be oiled after long-term use, and the initial state is maintained for a long time. [OEM Profile]: It adopts the high and low key layout, which adapts to the movement arc of human hand tapping, and feels comfortable. Ergonomically designed. [5-Sided Dye-Sublimation]: Make the characters and patterns of the keycaps bright in color, not easy to wear, and the letters are clear and not faded. [Comfortable Feel]: The keyboard cap adopts frosted technology, and the surface of each key cap has a slight graininess, which makes it more comfortable to fit the fingers. [Easy to Install]: The keycap has a universal + shaped hole, which is suitable for most keycaps. With the key puller we provide you, you can install it very easily.