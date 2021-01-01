Two Dogs Designs 108 in. Round Patio Table Set Cover in Khaki, Green

This Two Dogs Designs 108 in. Khaki Round Table Set Cover offers high quality protection for your outdoor patio furniture. Constructed of durable double-stitched heavy weight polyester/PVC lined material for weather-resistance. It comes with hook and loop ties and an elasticized bottom to secure the cover. Two Dogs covers are cut oversized which allows air to circulate when the cover is secured in place, they have no vents in the fabric to allow in moisture or dirt. Will enhance patios, decks, yards and any other area where you enjoy the outdoors. Coordinates with other Two Dogs Designs outdoor cover products also found on HomeDepot.com. Covers the tables and chairs. This cover also can be used for chat sets and sectional seating arrangements.