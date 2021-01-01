UV resistant and fade-proof, durable sunbrella fibers are saturated to the core with color and UV stabilized pigments so fabrics won’t fade due to natural light or normal wear. Mold, mildew, and stain resistant - Sunbrella fabrics are engineered with built-in moisture resistance. Weather Resistant Sunbrella fabrics are engineered to withstand Mother Nature and the harmful effects of exposure to sun, rain, snow, and humidity. Rust-proof grommets. Easy to clean and engineered to maintain their integrity blot spills with a clean, dry cloth and use mild soap and warm water to remove. Tested in an independent laboratory to verify they contain no harmful substances according to STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX. GREENGUARD Gold certified for low chemical emissions, contributing to healthy indoor air quality. Sunbrella 108-in Grey Polyester Light Filtering Standard Lined Grommet Single Curtain Panel in Gray | 22716800054