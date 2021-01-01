From lenmar

108 Double Shot PBT Pudding Keycaps Keyset for Mechanical Gaming Keyboard MX Switches (Pink)

$23.59
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

Best Quality Guranteed. Double Shot PBT Keycaps 108 Backlit Milk Pudding Keycap Set OEM Profile Translucent Keycaps Kit for Cherry MX Mechanical Keyboard, ANSI / ISO ( european) layout, this keyset fits most 60% , 82, 84, 87, 104 and 108 keys keyboards Black topped keycaps with translucent legends, perfect at night for a milky effect on your backlit RGB Gaming Keyboard. White Translucent Keycap bottoms Compatible with Cherry Mx Switches, Gateron Switches, Kailh Box Switches, Outemu switches. Note: Razer, Gigabyte, Corsair, Logitech and Steelseries can't use this keyset. Because the size of the Space Bar / Ctrl / Win / Menu and Alt keys are different.

