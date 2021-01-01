From kichler
Kichler 10784LED 1 Light 11.75" Wide LED ADA Energy Star Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture Olde Bronze Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Flush Mount
Kichler 10784LED 1 Light 11.75" Wide LED ADA Energy Star Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture Features:Capable of being dimmedCalifornia title 24 certifiedEnergy Star certifiedCSA approved for installation and use in damp locationsADA CompliantDimensions:Height: 3.5" (measured from ceiling to bottom most point of fixture)Width: 11.75" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Extension: 3.5" (measured from mounting surface to furthest protruding point on fixture)Backplate Height: 11.75"Product Weight: 2 lbsElectrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Integrated LEDBulb Type: LEDNumber of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: YesWatts Per Bulb: 23Voltage: 120Color Rendering Index (CRI): 90Color Temperature: 3000KAverage Hours: 45000Lumens: 1280 Flush Mount Olde Bronze