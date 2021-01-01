Axor 10751 Starck Thermostatic Valve Trim with Integrated Volume Control for 3 Applications - Less Valve Chrome Showers Valve Trim Only Thermostatic

Axor 10751 Starck Thermostatic Valve Trim with Integrated Volume Control for 3 Applications - Less Valve Covered under Axor's limited lifetime warranty for residential installations and 5-year limited warranty for commercial installations Premier finishing process - finishes will resist rusting and corrosion through everyday use Dual function cartridge - separate handles control volume and temperature of water Thermostatic valve cartridge with scald guard Secure mounting assembly All hardware required for installation is included Pre-set safety stop with override capability included with temperature control Features independent volume control Width: 14-1/8" Height: 4-3/4" Depth: 2-1/2" Designed for use with standard U.S. plumbing connections Rough-in valve not included - when adding to cart, valve options will be presented Founded in Germany's Black Forest back in 1901, Axor is committed to building a strong sense of tradition. Featuring unsurpassed quality, design and performance, Axor's products offer a lifetime of satisfaction. Through many breakthroughs in comfort and technology, they bring the perfect solution you need to make the most of your water experience. With a sharp eye for innovation, Axor is consistently designing products with exceptional durability, built to not only be highly functional, but also a source of luxury and pleasure. With all of the showers and faucets they offer, new useful functions and details are at the core, making daily use as easy and comfortable as possible so that you may enjoy your Axor products for many years to come. Axor Special Custom Finishes: Many AXOR products are available in a custom polished or brushed finish option Finishes include gold optic, red gold, black, bronze, nickel, and brass Avg lead time 12-14 weeks with no cancellations or returns allowed Please contact us to check finish availability and price Thermostatic Chrome