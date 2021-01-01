From minka lavery
Minka Lavery 1075 Montauck Bay 5 Light 25" Wide Drum Chandelier Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Minka Lavery 1075 Montauck Bay 5 Light 25" Wide Drum Chandelier FeaturesConstructed from steelIncludes a rattan shadeSloped ceiling compatible(5) 60 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsETL rated for dry locationsDimensionsFixture Height: 13-3/4"Maximum Hanging Height: 60-1/8"Width: 25-1/4"Depth: 25-1/4"Product Weight: 12.26 lbsCanopy Height: 3/4"Canopy Width: 5-1/8"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 5Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Shape: T8Bulbs Included: No Brushed Nickel