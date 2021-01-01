10700 Series Single 3/4 Right Pedestal Desk, 48w X 30d X 29 1/2h, Harvest

Advertisement
A modular management solution that combines stylish profiles and elegant accents with top-grade fit and finish. Abrasion- and stain-resistant high-pressure laminate with elegant hardwood trim. Drawers ride on steel ball bearing suspensions; file drawer extends fully and accommodates letter and legal size hanging files, box drawer extends three-quarters. HON 'One Key' core removable locks make re-keying quick and easy. 3/4-height modesty panel for privacy. Two grommets on worksurface for cable management.