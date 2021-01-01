From meyda tiffany
Meyda Tiffany 106840 48" W Horseshoe Semi-Flushmount Ceiling Fixture Rust / Amber Mica Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Semi-Flush
Meyda Tiffany 106840 48" W Horseshoe Semi-Flushmount Ceiling Fixture Classy and exquisite, the 48" Width Horseshoe Semi-Flushmount by Meyda Tiffany is a fantastic way to dress up your room. Reward yourself with this lovely semi-flush featuring 100 watts per bulb and a drum shaped shade.Features:Meyda Tiffany 106840 Indoor Semi-Flush Ceiling FixtureCustom Crafted In Yorkville, New York Please Allow 30 DaysSpecifications:Number of Bulbs: 8Bulb Base: MediumBulb Type: Incandescent or FluorescentWatts Per Bulb: 100Wattage: 800Height: 24"Width: 48"Light Direction: Ambient Lighting Semi-Flush Rust / Amber Mica