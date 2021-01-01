Livex Lighting Polished Brass Livex Lighting 1064 Neptune 4 Light Vanity Light... Model 1064-02 (Indoor Lighting)

Livex Lighting 1064 Neptune 4 Light Vanity Light This clean and classic bath fixture design is ideal for bringing a bright new style to your bathroom space. It features a polished brass finish bath arm and wall canopy along with white alabaster glass. It is clean, classic and sure to bring a new sparkle to your bathroom space.Features:White alabaster glassConstructed of steel ensuring years of reliable performanceFixture can be installed in uplight or downlight configurationCovered under Livex's 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensions:Height: 8.625"Width/Diameter: 24"Extension: 6.75" (measured from mounting surface to furthest protruding point on fixture)Backplate Diameter: 4.75"Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoBulb Type: IncandescentNumber of Bulbs: 4Watts Per Bulb: 100Wattage: 400 Vanity Light Polished Brass