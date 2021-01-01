From golden lighting
Golden Lighting 1062-S Rowan 9" Wide Mini Pendant Matte Black Indoor Lighting Pendants
Advertisement
Golden Lighting 1062-S Rowan 9" Wide Mini Pendant FeaturesPerfectly sized for a kitchen or to use as an accentWicker-style weaving on honey-stained panelsConstructed from sturdy steel providing extra durabilityIncludes a natural wood shadeSloped ceiling compatible(1) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) Incandescent bulb requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsETL rated for damp locationsCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 20-1/2"Maximum Hanging Height: 60-1/4"Width: 9"Depth: 9"Product Weight: 5.85 lbsWire Length: 96"Canopy Height: 3/4"Canopy Width: 4-3/4"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulb Type: IncandescentBulb Included: No Matte Black