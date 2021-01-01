From ez-flo
EZ-FLO 10595 Loop-Handle Tub and Shower Trim Kit, Chrome
The loop-handle tub and shower trim kit from the Prestige Collection by EZ-FLO® features quality workmanship. Designed with round edges, this trim kit offers a modern look at an affordable price. It comes with a loop metal handle to set the temperature easily and accurately. The trim kit comes with a brass shower arm and slip-on diverter spout. Equipped with a one-setting spray pattern shower head. The chrome finish resists flaking and corrosion. It is a perfect addition for any bathroom upgrade. Fits EZ-FLO Versitech Valve. UPC approved. Watersense certified. Limited lifetime warranty.