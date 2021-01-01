Pulse 1056 Power Shot Retrofit Shower with Shower Head Handshower and Hose Chrome Showers Retrofit Showers

Pulse 1056 Power Shot Retrofit Shower with Shower Head, Handshower, and Hose The Pulse PowerShot Shower System is the perfect showerhead and handshower combo to enhance your shower experience. The curved multi-function showerhead and it’s wide design provides a soothing rain shower, waterfall or PowerSpray. Conveniently switch to the multi-function handshower for those hard to reach areas or to assist you with household tasks such as cleaning your shower or showering your pet. The showerhead and handshower are designed to be used in tandem or independently. The PowerShot Shower System is designed be installed as a retro-fit and can also be used in a complete remodel. Mixing valve not included.Pulse 1056 Features:Retrofit Shower Includes: handshower, hose, and diverterCovered under Pulse' limited lifetime warrantyInstalls on existing plumbing after removal of previous shower armExisting valve and trim required for useIntegrated diverter Matching hand shower with pause control with hoseHigh quality finish - will resist rust and corrosion through everyday useShower Head Specifications:Shower Head Width: 8" (left to right)Shower Head Height: 4-5/16" (top to bottom)Flow Rate: 1.8 gallons-per-minuteHand Shower Specifications:Hand Shower Height: 4-5/16" (top to bottom)Hand Shower Width: 8" (left to right)Flow Rate: 1.8 gallons-per-minute Chrome