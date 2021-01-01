From elk lighting
Elk Lighting 10555/1 Hand Formed Glass Single Light 8" Wide Mini Pendant Oil Rubbed Bronze Indoor Lighting Pendants
Elk Lighting 10555/1 Hand Formed Glass Single Light 8" Wide Mini Pendant FeaturesConstructed from metalComes with a clear hand formed glass shadeRequires (1) medium (E26) bulbMounted with adjustable cordRated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 15"Width: 8"Product Weight: 4.0 lbsCord Length: 72"Canopy Width: 5"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoVoltage: 120 volts Oil Rubbed Bronze