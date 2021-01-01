Meyda Tiffany 105212 Single Light Down Lighting Mini Chandelier from the Winter at Stillwater Collection Wrought Iron Indoor Lighting Chandeliers Mini

Meyda Tiffany 105212 Single Light Down Lighting Mini Chandelier from the Winter at Stillwater Collection Icy water splashing against small snow covered boulders in a half frozen creek inspired this Stillwater Crystal Chandelier, crafted with its steel roots and trunk, hand-finished in Wrought IronBring a rustic look into your home with this stunning ceiling fixtureLet icicle-like crystals hanging down from the tuberous roots sparkle like a crisp winter ray of sun through a dangling icicleIt is custom crafted by Meyda Lighting artisans in the firm's manufacturing facilities in Yorkville, New YorkRequires 1 50w G9 base Halogen flood lamp (not included)Adjustable height from 34" to 64" maximum Mini Chandeliers Wrought Iron