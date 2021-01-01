From kouboo
KOUBOO 1050104 Dome Hanging Ceiling Lamp, One Size, Wheat
Diameter 22 inches x 13.5 inches high. Total height including hanging chain 43.5 inches 30 inch long chain can be shorted by removing chain links Lamp shade hand woven from naturally wicker Takes 1 bulb (Type A-19). maximum 60 watts. Works with incandescent, halogen or LED bulb. Use of non-frosted bulb recommended for appearance. Lamp is hard wired Clean with soft Damp cloth or use duster, Weight: 8.0 Pounds, Manufacturer: KOUBOO