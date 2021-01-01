105 Dual Screen Portable DVD Player for Car with HDMI Input Headrest Video Player with Headphones and Mounting Bracket 5Hour Rechargeable Battery

Best Quality Guranteed. Sync Playback on Both Screens: With the AV cable(included in package), you can connect the host DVD player and slave monitor to play a same movie or video. The main monitor could support up to 5 hours working time solely or two monitors together for about 2. 5-3hrs (Do not support separate playback) Support USB and SD card reader: with built-in USB port and SD card slot, The DVD player for car allows you to play all of your downloaded media, you can enjoy your DVD movies, music and photos on the road Resume play: The portable DVD player dual screen is enabled the last memory function, you could start the movie from where you left last time Region free and support Multi-format: DVD: DVD/SVCD/VCD/dvd-5/CD/CD-R/CD-RW/dvd-9/DVDR/DVDRW/CD+G; for music: MP3/WMA; for picture: jpg/JPEG; for video (up to 720 * 576): avid/MPG/fly/VOB/DAT/DivX 18-Month: we provide 18 months money back fo