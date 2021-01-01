From elk lighting
Elk Lighting 10492/6RC Revelo 6 Light 30" Wide Linear Pendant Polished Chrome Indoor Lighting Pendants
Elk Lighting 10492/6RC Revelo 6 Light 30" Wide Linear Pendant FeaturesConstructed from metalComes with clear blown glass with chrome plating and metal shadesRequires (6) medium (E26) bulbsMounted with adjustable cordRated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 9"Width: 30"Product Weight: 14.0 lbsCord Length: 72"Canopy Height: 9"Canopy Width: 30"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 6Bulbs Included: NoVoltage: 120 volts Polished Chrome