Golden Lighting 1048-SF Chatham 3 Light 15" Wide Semi-Flush Ceiling Fixture Gunmetal Bronze Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Semi-Flush
Golden Lighting 1048-SF Chatham 3 Light 15" Wide Semi-Flush Ceiling Fixture Features Constructed from steel (3) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) bulbs required Dimmable with compatible dimming bulbs UL and CUL rated for damp locations Covered under a 1 year manufacturer warranty Dimensions Height: 11" Width: 14-3/4" Depth: 14-3/4" Product Weight: 8.03 lbs Electrical Specifications Max Wattage: 180watts Number of Bulbs: 3 Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 watts Bulb Base: Medium (E26) Bulb Shape: A19 Bulbs Included: No Semi-Flush Gunmetal Bronze