Elk Lighting 10464/3 Layers 3 Light 10" Wide Multi Light Pendant with Triangle Canopy and Clear Glass Shades Satin Nickel Indoor Lighting Pendants
Elk Lighting 10464/3 Layers 3 Light 10" Wide Multi Light Pendant with Triangle Canopy and Clear Glass Shades FeaturesCrafted from metal and glassComes with clear glass shadesRequires (3) 60 watt Medium (E26) bulbs Cord suspended fixtureCapable of being dimmed UL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 9.0"Maximum Height: 83.0"Width: 10.0"Depth: 10"Product Weight: 7.0 lbsCord Length: 72.0"Canopy Width: 10"Canopy Depth: 10.0"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 3Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 180 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Satin Nickel