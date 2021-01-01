From elk lighting
Elk Lighting 10431/3 Hammered Glass 3 Light 10" Wide Multi Light Pendant with Triangle Canopy and Hammered Clear Glass Shades Satin Nickel / Hammered
Advertisement
Elk Lighting 10431/3 Hammered Glass 3 Light 10" Wide Multi Light Pendant with Triangle Canopy and Hammered Clear Glass Shades FeaturesConstructed from metal and glassIncludes hammered clear glass shadesRequires (3) 60 watt Medium (E26) bulbs Cord hung designCapable of being dimmed Designed for use with vintage Edison bulbsUL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 10.0"Maximum Height: 84.0"Width: 10.0"Depth: 10"Product Weight: 7.0 lbsCord Length: 72.0"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 3Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 180 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Satin Nickel / Hammered Clear Glass