Elk Lighting 10423/3L Orbital 3 Light 36" Wide Linear Pendant with Rectangle Canopy and Clear Glass Shades Polished Chrome Indoor Lighting Pendants
Elk Lighting 10423/3L Orbital 3 Light 36" Wide Linear Pendant with Rectangle Canopy and Clear Glass Shades FeaturesCrafted from metal and glassIncludes clear glass shadesRequires (3) 60 watt Medium (E26) bulbs Cord suspended designCapable of being dimmed Suggested for use with vintage Edison bulbsUL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 10.0"Maximum Height: 84.0"Width: 36.0"Depth: 5"Product Weight: 11.0 lbsCord Length: 72.0"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 3Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 180 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Polished Chrome