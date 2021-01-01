104,Lindsey Performance Velvet Full Platform Bed

Elevate the style in a guest bedroom or teenager's bedroom with the Lindsey Performance Velvet Full Platform Bed. The padded headboard of this full size bed features luxe texture, clean lines, and escalating silhouette. Rich in glam deco style and vintage modern elegance, this upholstered bed is covered in stain-resistant performance velvet and is a sturdy mattress foundation for memory foam, innerspring, latex, and hybrid mattresses. Eliminating the need for a box spring, the MDF frame of this full platform bed is complete with a wood slat support system crafted with poplar for lasting durability and support. This slatted bed frame rests on gold metal legs with non-marking foot caps and includes a reinforced center beam with two support legs for enhanced stability. Assembly required. Full Bed Weight Capacity: 800 lbs. Color: Light Gray