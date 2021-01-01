From nshi

104 Keycaps Taihao Doubleshot Laser Carving US Layout Keyset OEM Profile for Cherry MX Gaming Mechanical Keyboard (NO.1)

Description

1. COMPATIBILITY: Fit for Filco, ikbc, Keycool, Ducky, Ganss. etc mounted Cherry MX RGB switch mechanical keyboards. 2. QUALITY: Strong and durable, it ensure endless amounts of gaming. 3. DESIGN: Taihao hight quality ABS keycaps. Unique style with your mechanical keyboard. 4. NOTE: Only include keycap, not include keyboard. 5.If you want to the?Cosair Razer layout, please?consult me.

