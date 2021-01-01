103LED Track Head by WAC Lighting - Color: Black - Finish: Black - (LTK-103LED-BK)

Add focused lighting with the 103LED Track Head by WAC Lighting. Designed with a flexible head, this fixture provides control over the direction of lighting. The head can be rotated to 350-degrees horizontally and 90-degrees vertically. Metal and polycarbonate construction make this track head extremely durable. It comes pre-installed with an energy-efficient GU10 LED bulb that produces a robust light wherever it is directed. This track head is a great addition to residential and commercial spaces. WAC Lighting designs for the toughest lighting challenges-and solves them with the most advanced materials, production and LED technology. Their lighting products span a wide range of decorative and functional categories, from contemporary pendants to LED undercabinet lighting to outdoor landscape systems. A family-owned American company for 30+ years, WAC Lighting is also committed to sustainability, choosing to follow manufacturing processes with zero landfill impact. Shape: Bell. Color: Black. Finish: Black