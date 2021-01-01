Golden Lighting 1039-WSC Corbin 6" Tall ADA Wall Sconce Natural Black Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces

Golden Lighting 1039-WSC Corbin 6" Tall ADA Wall Sconce Make a modern statement with the unique construction and clean, sleek lines of the Corbin Collection. This series was designed with aesthetics and ease of installation in mind. Linear sockets balance between geometric arcs for eye-catching, contemporary style. Corbin is a playful addition to any space while also creating an appealing focal point. The finish fits current trends and works well with many color schemes. Use this wall sconce as accent lighting for halls, entries, and along stairways.Features:Constructed from steelRequires (1) 60 watt maximum Medium (E26) bulbDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsMade in ChinaETL listed for installation in damp locationsCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyADA compliant fixtureDimensions:Height: 6-1/8"Width: 5-1/8"Extension: 4"Product Weight: 0.75lbsElectrical Specifications:Max Wattage: 60 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Voltage: 120Bulb Included: No Natural Black